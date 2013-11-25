Growing Your Company Without Killing Your Culture Is Possible

Everybody is talking about it, but barely anyone knows what it actually means. To most entrepreneurs, their company’s culture is a set of fluffy feel good words or values. To most people actually working in the business, these words mean absolutely nothing. It’s very easy to create a set of words to describe your organization. After all, Enron used the words “Honesty” and “Integrity” to describe their values and culture.

Great company culture doesn’t come from buzzwords or an office full of toys. The true culture of any business emanates from who they hire, fire and promote. Actions speak louder than words, so it’s very important to ensure that you are getting these things right.

It’s relatively easy for an early stage startup or small business to have a good company culture. But scaling that to hundreds or even thousands of employees is notoriously difficult. Here’s how we do it.

Because every job we advertise gets hundreds of applicants, it’s important for us to be able to filter the applicants effectively in a way that ensures someone is the right fit for our organization. We filter for email addresses–if you have your own domain or a @gmail.com account then you make it through to the next stage. If you have a @hotmail.com account then you’re out. Someone with a gmail.com account or their own domain is likely more tech savvy. We immediately know that on one level, they’re a perfect fit for our business. We also look at what browser you were using when you submitted your application–using Internet Explorer won’t increase your chances of getting a job.

If someone makes it through to the interview stage, we tell them that there will never be any formal training at Kogan. Our organization has a culture of “Google everything and question everything”. Google (not a training course) is our main tool for answering and solving any problem. In today’s world, by the time you have put together a formal course for something, it’s old information. Their reaction to being told about this policy tells us a lot about whether we should hire them or not.

The wrong people (or the right people in the wrong jobs) can be a huge burden on your business. They hold up projects, set the wrong example, and like a disease can spread very quickly if not addressed and rectified.