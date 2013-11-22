This Awesome Pen Lets You Doodle A Circuit

What if connecting two circuits was as easy as doodling them on paper with a pen? With Circuit Scribe, it is.

Circuit Scribe is a rollerball pen that draws with conductive silver ink –no annoying breadboards involved. In fact, you can build a circuit with nothing but a coin, battery, paper clip, and LED.





The pen, which was developed by Electroninks Incorporated, a spin-off company from a research lab at the University of Illinois, is aimed at children. Kids can build simple circuits in notebooks and greeting cards and get creative with LED lights or other small electronic components. The company also makes magnetic components like lights that snap right into the drawn circuit without any messy glue.





The best part? It costs just $20. Go grab one on Kickstarter.