Virgin Galactic Will Accept Payments In Bitcoin

Virgin Group founder Richard Branson has announced that Virgin Galactic, which is taking the lead in the emerging space tourism industry, will soon allow customers to purchase flight tickets using Bitcoins.
“Virgin Galactic is a company looking into the future, so is Bitcoin,” Branson writes. “So it makes sense we would offer Bitcoin as a way to pay for your journey to space. A lot of the people who have joined Bitcoin are tech-minded people, as are many of our current future astronauts.”
Bitcoin, the controversial crypto-currency, just crossed an all-time high of $750, and is slowly becoming more mainstream. On Friday, CheapAir.com announced it would accept Bitcoin payment for flight tickets. Separately, a university in Cyprus now allows students to pay their tuition in Bitcoin.