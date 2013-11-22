Virgin Galactic Will Accept Payments In Bitcoin

Virgin Group founder Richard Branson has announced that Virgin Galactic, which is taking the lead in the emerging space tourism industry , will soon allow customers to purchase flight tickets using Bitcoins.

“Virgin Galactic is a company looking into the future, so is Bitcoin,” Branson writes. “So it makes sense we would offer Bitcoin as a way to pay for your journey to space. A lot of the people who have joined Bitcoin are tech-minded people, as are many of our current future astronauts.”

Bitcoin, the controversial crypto-currency, just crossed an all-time high of $750, and is slowly becoming more mainstream. On Friday, CheapAir.com announced it would accept Bitcoin payment for flight tickets. Separately, a university in Cyprus now allows students to pay their tuition in Bitcoin.