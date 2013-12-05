How Ninja Sphere Is Making The Internet Of Things Less Dumb

Internet of Things devices and home automation technology are, let’s face it, disappointing.

That’s controversial, I know, given the revolution in sensor tech, the programmable world, and the connected everything that’s supposed to be “next big thing.” And home automation is finally, after decades of being an expensive and underperforming folly, hitting the mainstream. But right now most connected devices–like the Belkin WeMo that lets you turn the standing light in your living room on and off using an app on your iPhone–is more proof-of-concept than a useful tool. And the deeper look into the connected devices space, the more problems you find. Battery life is too short. There is no standard communication protocol (and it’s unlikely that Google and Apple will voluntarily agree to one). The software needs to be updated.

Thanks to projects like If This, Then That, you can program some devices to have “smart” powers, like having your lawn sprinkler respond to a tweet or your Philips Hue lights change color depending on the weather. But each of these requires a separate app, a different interface, another piece of clutter in your digital life. There is, in effect, no central intelligence making all this stuff work together–apart from you. And that’s why I’m excited about Ninja Sphere, a Kickstarter project that could quite literally turn your home into a Jetsons-like digital abode.

Home automation has a bit of a bad reputation as it’s either crazy expensive and often quite rigid.

Ninja Sphere acts as an intelligent “hub” that connects to the separate devices you already own and helps them communicate with your other home automation gadgets without asking you to pull out your phone unless absolutely necessary. It does this in part by knowing where objects like your phone or your pets are located in relation to you. When a sensor notices some activity–the dog’s Internet-connected collar sends an alert, for example–the Ninja Sphere tries to determine what action to take next.

“Home automation has a bit of a bad reputation as it’s either crazy expensive and often quite rigid,” Daniel Friedman, CEO of Ninja Blocks, told Fast Company in an email. “People’s lives are very dynamic, and we realized we had to build something that was adaptive to each individual.”

Take for example a Belkin WeMo Insight Switch, which allows you to remotely control your appliances from anywhere using a smartphone. It’s useful as long as you remember to, say, turn the heater on or off when you are away from home. Add the Ninja Sphere to this equation, however, and it becomes far more functional. The “Spheramid” hub can work out that everyone has left the house and that an electric heater has been left on. It could then ping you via a text message to ask if that’s okay, and then turn off the heater on demand.