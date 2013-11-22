VW Turns A Car Into A Musical Instrument

Volkswagen Golf GTI has joined forces with Underworld, the British dance act, to develop software that enables a driver to compose in real-time a unique piece of music dictated by the way they drive, as they drive.

The app, which sits at the heart of what VW is calling the “Play the Road experience,” synchronizes motion, technology, and music.

By combining engine data from the Golf GTI’s on-board computer, steering, acceleration and GPS data, every turn of the wheel, shift in gear or change in location creates music from exclusive and original musical elements specially composed for the project by Underworld, whose most famous track “Born Slippy” featured, of course, in the movie Trainspotting.





“The idea arose out of a desire to do something that would underline the originality of the Golf GTI and further elevate the driving experience following a number of in-car refinements,” says Matt Oxley, head of creative technology at Tribal Worldwide, London, which created “Play the Road.”

“Music is a fertile territory for a car brand. Everyone has their favorite music to drive to, so we set out to see how to take this to another level.”

However the end result went far further than anyone expected. “It’s more advanced and more complex. But that’s what happened when we deconstructed both the driving experience and music then recreated both into a single, synchronized experience,” he adds.





Underworld readily embraced the challenge of composing musical assets a driver would then be able to manipulate through their driving behavior–in effect, turning the car into a musical instrument and the driver into a musician.