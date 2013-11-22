Vine Now Available In 19 New Languages For iOS, 21 For Android

Vine’s users will be able to experience their six seconds of joy in over a dozen new languages, the service announced Thursday.

Astonishingly, up until now, Vine has been a monoglot app, but now it is available in 19 new languages on iOS and 21 new languages on Android. New options are Danish, Dutch, Finnish, French, German, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Malay, Norwegian, Portuguese (Brazil), Russian, Spanish, Swedish, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Thai, and Turkish. The extra two idioms for Android are Filipino and Polish.

The app was dealt a crushing blow with the launch of Instagram’s video feature earlier this year, but its distinct selling points are, of course, both its shortness, as well as the fact that it is a loop. So rather than being chock-full of boring holiday videos, Vine is full of innovative and artistic footage. There’s a whole new industry springing up around the app, from talent agencies to VJs.