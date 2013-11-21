Jury Orders Samsung To Pay Apple $290 Million

The high-profile, messy, and tech geek-tastic Apple vs. Samsung trial has ended with a California court ordering Samsung to pay Apple $290 million. Samsung, one of the Most Innovative Companies of 2013, and Apple have been in a series of court battles around the world, with Apple alleging that Samsung (and, by extension, Android) illegally infringed on the iPhone’s intellectual property. In March, another trial is expected over allegations that current Samsung phones and tablets infringe on the iPhone and iPad.