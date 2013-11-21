The FCC Will Consider Letting Passengers Use Cell Phones In-Flight

Now that you don’t have to put away your iPad during takeoff or landing , the Federal Communications Commission is considering further loosening restrictions on the use of electronic devices in airplanes, proposing a possible lift of its ban on in-flight calls. The commission will discuss the proposal at a meeting in December.

If it passes, it will ultimately be up to the airlines to decide if voice calls will be allowed on board, and the use of phones would still be restricted during takeoff and landing. The FCC had considered a similar proposal in 2004, but it was ultimately spiked in 2007 due to complaints from flight attendants, according to the Wall Street Journal.