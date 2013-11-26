Blue Bottle’s Vision For The Perfect Coffee-Shop Design

Rare is the person who derives equal inspiration from Steve Jobs and Marcel Proust. But spend some time talking to James Freeman , the founder of the rapidly growing Blue Bottle Coffee empire, and those names keep coming back.

Let’s begin with Steve Jobs. Since Freeman is in the brick-and-mortar business–his passion is to devise the physical spaces where people consume his coffee–it’s no coincidence that when he thinks of Apple, he’s most inspired by the company’s retail stores.

Rendering of Dean Street location (front) Image courtesy of Blue Bottle Coffee

“I don’t know if you know the tables at the Apple Store…” he begins.

Does he mean just those tables that showcase the products?

“Yeah. The fact that you use the word ‘just’ is a tribute to their art,” he says. He goes on to explain that while the user experience of an Apple store table is to approach a clean, simple piece of furniture to interact with a product, there’s in fact considerable infrastructure housed and hidden in each table–a thicket of wiring that runs power to each device. Each table, in fact, is really a system. “But you don’t notice it. All you notice is a very elegant table with devices on it,” he says.

James Freeman

Now consider the user experience of entering a typical café. You approach a tall piece of furniture. You’ll interact with a barista, but you’ll be seeing that person from the waist up–you’ll sense a real physical barrier between you. That barrier will further be cluttered by a glass case full of pastries and a vast coffee-making apparatus. Compared to the Apple Store experience, it’s less intimate, less informal, and less open.

One of the main things Freeman would like to achieve with the $20 million funding round he received last year is to experiment with ways of bringing the Apple Store experience to the café experience. How can the café-goer feel the kind of ubiquitous hospitality felt at the Apple Store? And how can the infrastructure that powers a café be hidden from the café-goer, so that the café-goer can focus her attention where it matters? Freeman says he’s questing after a “purity of experience.” After all, he says, “If you went to the Apple Store and saw all the messy cables, the Wi-Fi, the power strip underneath, that would make you feel differently about those products.” Freeman thinks the same may be true of coffee. And he’s “betting a fair amount of money” on it, he says. Indeed, Blue Bottle aims to open between seven and nine new cafés in three to four cities next year, several of which will serve as laboratories of these new ideas. (The two renderings of future locations shown here give an idea.)