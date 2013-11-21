What Makes For A Winning Change.org Petition?

Change.org’s user base has more than doubled within the last year, reaching 50 million people on the petition platform. With 3 million new users each month, Change.org decided to break down its data regionally to show the most popular topics of winning petitions by country.

In the U.S., Mexico, Brazil, and Indonesia, petitions are primarily focused on criminal justice while petitions in South Africa center around animals. Human rights remains an issue in Spain, Germany, Japan, Sudan, and India.





Of the 16 million people who have started or signed a successful petition, the oldest was 76-year-old Doris Syrbe, who rallied the web to save a community center for senior citizens in Berlin, and the youngest was 10-year-old Mia Hansen from California, who petitioned Jamba Juice to stop using styrofoam cups.

Change.org also released some statistics on winning petitions: