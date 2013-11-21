Sanctri Is Like A Facebook Cemetery

Oftentimes, when a Facebook user has died, the social network doesn’t pull down their profile page. In fact, many family members prefer to leave the profiles up so they may be used as a place to post photos, testimonials, and otherwise mourn.

Jono Milner, Kathy Eldon, and Dianne Gray believe these profiles should be in a completely separate sphere, outside of your newsfeed and timeline. They wanted to keep tributes to the dead away from “photos from last night’s party.” So they created Sanctri.





Sanctri is a little bit like a Facebook graveyard. The app offers users the ability to create social memories for loved ones or pledge donations to charities honoring them. The venture is not-for-profit, and users can specify their privacy controls. Will the app resonate with the public?