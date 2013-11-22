Marketing That Money Can’t Buy–Getting Employees to Tweet About Work

Many savvy brands like Dell, Oracle, and Intel think the future of marketing is on social media and their best advocates are their own employees. The move to ask employees to market for their companies raises a lot of questions like:

How do you properly incentivize advocacy? What should employees share on social media? How will this change the content of social networks? What types of companies can actually make this work?

Here’s my read: Brands can only pull it off if employees love the company.

To understand this, first look at the reasons why companies have embraced employee advocacy and how they are structuring their programs.

Brands are interested in employee advocacy because it allows them to connect with an audience that would otherwise be expensive or impossible to reach. According to Liz Bullock, former director of social media at Dell and current CEO of the Social Arts & Science Institute (SASI), there is minimal overlap between an employer and its employees’ social followings. For example, at Cisco employees had 10 times more followers than corporate accounts yet only a 2% overlap in audience.

The most authoritative survey results continue to show that word of mouth rules over any other form of marketing. In 2013, Forrester found that 70% of adults online trust recommendations from friends and family, but only 15 percent trust posts from companies and brands on social media. Similarly, Nielsen found that 84 percent of consumers trust recommendations from people they know. Employee advocates can give brands credibility that they otherwise lack.