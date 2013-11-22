How Pharrell And A Cast Of Hundreds Got Happy For A 24-Hour Interactive Video

Pharrell Williams has already co-written two of the stickiest singles of the year: “Blurred Lines” and “Get Lucky.” It’s hard to imagine a more infectious song than either of those, but, in fact, there’s a contender and naturally it was written by the very same multi-multi-hyphenate. To mark the digital release of its animated film Despicable Me 2— Pharrell contributed original songs and themes–Universal Home Video greenlit an ingenious content marketing move: A 24-hour video of “Happy,” the film’s breakout song (and, if buzz is any indication, a likely nominee for Best Song at the upcoming Academy Awards). Too bad Pharrell can’t bottle the video because he’d add another pile to his fortune: It’s as cheering as an opiate and just as addictive.

Dubbed the world’s first 24-hour video, it features a diverse cast of characters, including the artist and some famous friends, dancing along to the track. The video is presented as an interactive clock– users can click specific “times,” watching a few seconds of each performance or just Pharrell (his bits are indicated by the dots around the clock). Other interactive elements play with the 24-hour concept–comments, for example are time-stamped and linked to corresponding moments in the day-long dance, and they can be viewed in temporal order as an overlay to the video. The four-minute taste included here debuts on Target.com–the retailer is showing an edited version of the video exclusively on its site starting November 21 to promote digital release of the movie on November 26.

The video’s joyous vibe originated in Despicable Me 2, but the unique format came out of a collaboration between Pharrell and the Paris-based directing team We Are From L.A. In the film, Gru, the villain, sings “Happy” after he falls in love. Pharrell wanted to mimic the scene for the video, but after choosing the directors (Clement Durou and Pierre Dupaquier make up We Are From L.A., or WAFLA for short) it evolved into something far more complex, and, ultimately, historic. “Turns out WAFLA had always wanted to do a 24-hour video and were waiting for the right project,” says Mimi Valdes, the vice president of iamOTHER, the umbrella company for all of Pharrell’s various creative and philanthropic endeavors. “They sent their proposal, and I remember that I had to close my computer before I finished reading because I had this overwhelming feeling of excitement, which Pharrell obviously shared. It felt big. We had absolutely no idea how we were going to pull it off, but we instinctively felt it was too good an idea not to work.”

The proposal was insanely ambitious–real people, alone or in groups, dance to the song, essentially creating an entire day’s worth of music videos–and therefore riddled with creative challenges, which is like manna to Pharrell: “The best work comes from people who are motivated by crisis–when something stops the original idea, they respond by coming up with something even better. Existence is all mathematics,” he says. “There’s an equation for success in every obstacle.”

Universal Home Video was equally smitten, approving the idea with virtually no rules or demands–it was Pharrell’s idea to incorporate a few of Gru’s yellow minions. “This was not a problem for us because we love the minion characters,” says WAFLA. “It adds a fun dynamic, especially when showing happiness!” The cost would be shared by Universal, iamOTHER, and the production company Iconoclast.

The particular equation behind “24-Hour Happy,” as the project came to be called, can be broken down as follows: 400 people perform the four-minute song, including Pharrell and a few celebrities (part of the fun is finding Steve Carell–the voice of Gru–Jimmy Kimmel, Tyler the Creator and Kelly Osbourne, among others). Pharrell does the song 24 times, at the top of every hour, followed by 14 additional performances within that hour. WAFLA chose to shoot in Los Angeles (they don’t call themselves We Are From L.A. for nothing), starting at sunrise in Downtown L.A., moving to LAX, Silver Lake, Echo Park and Hollywood, among other places, ultimately circling back to Downtown. Filming took 11 days (not consecutive), with two days dedicated to Pharrell. “On the non-Pharrell days, we shot 42 setups,” says WAFLA. “We must have walked 10 miles a day. Fortunately it was L.A., where no one walks, so sidewalks were generally empty, which made it easy to shoot.”

A tremendous amount of prep work was involved: location scouting, acquiring permits, casting. “I’m pretty sure this is the first time a 24-hour video has been made,” says Iconoclast’s Jett Steiger, the video’s line producer. “So it was a learning experience, to say the least. Every music video comes with a set of budget and schedule challenges, but this one was particularly difficult because of the amount of content we had to capture. It took a few days just to figure out exactly how many locations we would need to shoot at specific times, and then how many dancers we would need in order to make the video interesting for 24 hours straight.” (Valdes says there’s a bit of time fudging–for example, a performance at 11 p.m. might have actually happened 10 minutes earlier–but not as much as you’d think.)