How To Train Yourself To Wake Up Without An Alarm Clock

Editor’s Note: This story contains one of our 11 New Years resolutions you can actually keep in 2014. For the full list, click here .

It may seem like a superpower to be able to wake up without an alarm, but it’s more attainable than you think. It’s really just regular ol’ biology–the result of your hormones getting you ready for the day.

It’s a habit that you can train yourself in, making you more alert in the morning time, and, daresay it, more productive.

As Lucas Reilly writes at mental_floss, your body’s circadian rhythms are governed by the suprachiasmatic nucleus, a clump of nerves in the center of your brain that tells you when to feel tired and when to feel awake. The key word here is rhythm: the more consistent your sleeping and waking times, the more readily you’ll sleep and wake, thanks to a protein called PERIOD (or just PER).

The number of PER proteins in our cells goes up and down through the day. In the evening, PER levels go down and our systems relax accordingly, as blood pressure, heart rate, and mental processes all begin to wind down. As the morning approaches, your PER levels go up, raising your body temperature and blood pressure. In addition, mobilization (usually called “stress”) hormones like cortisol start releasing into your body, weaning you out of slumber and into the activity of the day.

Yes, you can change your slumbering stripes.

But when you’re woken suddenly by an alarm clock, you don’t experience the gradual ease of being awoken by your natural sleep cycle; instead you’re groggy and stumbling–symptoms of sleep inertia.

A University of Lubeck study where 15 volunteers were asked to sleep in a lab for three nights, proved this. As Reilly writes, the results were, well, jarring: