All the Deaths In “Game of Thrones,” In A Lo-Fi Visualization

On a long enough timeline, the mortality rate for each of us is 100%. In the wintry world of Game of Thrones , however, that timeline is seriously truncated. A new image circulating online shows just how prevalent violent, terrible deaths are in the books–without showing a single drop of blood.





As seen in a tweet from U.K. bookseller Wasterstones, containing an image that first landed online months ago, some reader of monk-like patience managed to chronicle every death that occurs in George R.R. Martin’s beloved fantasy series. Not just the Red Wedding scene–that major character-killing fiasco that shocked TV audiences this past spring–every single stab, chop, and slice is accounted for. Using paper markers color-coded by book, this fan created an easy way to take in one’s slim prospects of surviving a Game of Thrones book.

The odds of making it out of Clash of Kings alive looks particularly dicey.