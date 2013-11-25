A New Alphabet Created By DVF, Michael Bierut, George Lois, And Others Spells Out The Importance Of Art Funding

One of the best things about arts education is the emphasis on “show” over “tell.” New York-based program Free Arts NYC , which provides underserved children and families with art programs and mentoring, has now taken that approach with its new branding and awareness campaign .





Together with agency Red Peak, the organization asked more than 40 artists and designers to help create a whole new font that will be used on the Free Arts NYC letterhead, website, business cards, and merchandise. The impressive line-up included Michael Beirut, George Lois, Diane Von Furstenberg, Eric Haze, Joe Mimran and brands like Warby Parker, and Harper’s Bazaar.





Like most things art-related, this project is just as much about the process as the finished product. Each letter, number, or symbol in the new campaign represents a person or organization that has made a successful, productive life through artistic achievement, a message Free Arts NYC no doubt wants to convey not only to the children and families it aims to engage with, but also policy makers and government budget committees who make the decisions on arts education funding.