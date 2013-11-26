Test Your Creativity With This Simple Word Exercise

Here’s a simple, non-invasive way to test your creativity. Have a friend give you a list of 10 nouns and then write down an interesting verb that relates to each. Move through the list of nouns quickly, don’t over-think your answers, and no erasing!

Done?

The more innovative or “semantically distant” the verb, the more creative you probably are in your professional and artistic pursuits, according to a recent study published in the journal Behavior Research Methods.

In the study, 193 participants were given the noun/verb test and then asked to perform other creative tasks, like writing short stories that incorporated specific words or completing half-finished drawings. Finally, they were evaluated for outside creative endeavors like published poems, new recipes, or scientific papers. How people performed on the noun/verb test correlated with how creative they were in the other two realms.

In the study, participants who were given a noun, such as “coal,” came up with corresponding verbs like “mining,” “burning,” “roasting,” and “cooking.” The judges agreed that “mining” was not a very creative response, because it had “low semantic distance” from the noun. (i.e. it was an obvious, commonplace answer.) But “roasting” and “cooking,” while still relevant to the noun, were less obvious. The semantic distance was greater.

But how did the judges evaluate semantic distance or, for that matter, evaluate creativity in the more complex tasks? It’s not as though the study employed nationally renowned critics. In fact, the evaluators were undergrads!

Jeremy Gray, an associate professor of psychology at Michigan State University, co-authored the study. He readily admits that creativity is elusive. “We’re not doing a Vulcan mind-meld and seeing subjects’ creative souls,” he says. “We don’t know exactly what creativity is, but we can tell it when we see it.” So, in other words, creativity has the same definition as obscenity. Right on.