This School Lets You Pay Tuition In Bitcoin

If you’re thinking about applying to the largest university in Cyprus, the University of Nicosia, you can now choose to pay your tuition fee in Bitcoin.

The University of Nicosia has become the first accredited university in the world to accept Bitcoin. It is also launching a Master of Science degree program in digital currency in the spring of 2014.

“While digital currency is a relatively new concept, currency is one of the oldest human inventions,” says Dr. Andreas Polemitis, the university’s senior vice rector. “What we aim to explore in this program is the likely development pathway of digital currency and give our students insights that they can bring to bear in their professional careers.”

Bitcoin, which has been a highly volatile currency so far, recently crossed an all-time high of $750. Which is why, presumably, a university spokesperson told GeekWire that it plans to immediately convert the currency to euros.

Bitcoin gained notoriety as a digital currency in the aftermath of the FBI shutdown of online drug-selling site Silk Road and has been in the news ever since. A Bitcoin ATM already exists, and recently, the crypto-currency got a nod from the U.S. Department of Justice and Securities Exchange Commission.