These Simple Interactive News Maps Give Your Stories A Sense Of Place

Interactive maps can draw people into complicated stories in an easy-to-understand way, making them great traffic-earners for media sites. But building those maps often involves working with arcane geographical software and writing lots of JavaScript, making Internet cartography too difficult and time-consuming for many journalists and online storytellers.

The founders of Vizzuality, the company behind the cloud-based mapping tool CartoDB, intend to democratize interactive maps so that overhead is a thing of the past.

“Anybody who knows how to use Excel should be able to build a map,” said Vizzuality CEO and cofounder Javier de la Torre. “We want to provide the technology so that they can do it.”

CartoDB makes it possible to create interactive maps just by uploading a spreadsheet with a column of addresses or other location information.

The software, which has been used by journalists at publications including The Wall Street Journal and The Guardian, as well as humanitarian groups responding to the recent typhoon in the Philippines, will automatically turn the locations into latitudes and longitudes and plot them on a map–a process called geocoding. CartoDB can also process other commonly used geographical data formats, like the shapefiles favored by many government agencies, or slurp in and sync live data from online sources like the National Weather Service.

Then, step-by-step wizards and built-in templates let users quickly customize what gets displayed, color-coding points or shapes based on other columns in the data and designing tooltips and pop-up windows. Users can switch between mapping individual points, like which cities the Rolling Stones visited on each of their tours over their 50-year history, and creating heat maps, like one de la Torre created clustering every known meteorite strike in Earth’s history.

The maps live in the cloud, so users can easily share links to them online or embed them in articles on their own sites and let CartoDB handle the scaling issues if their maps go viral.