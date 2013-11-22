Sarah Silverman On Finding The Flow In “We Are Miracles”

Without so much as a how do you do, Sarah Silverman gets right to it in her new HBO special when she walks on stage and announces, “I occasionally watch porn on my phone.” By the time she wraps up We Are Miracles (debuting November 23) with an ode to the C word , Silverman has taken her audience down a twisted path replete with musings about Scientology, men who have pierced ears, feminine hygiene products, 9/11 widows, Republicans, Kanye West and eye brow maintenance.

In short, it’s business as usual for Silverman. The New Hampshire native wrote briefly for Saturday Night Live before perfecting her persona as a sweet-faced Jewish girl from whose mouth the most outrageous things fly. In 2008, for example, Silverman blew up on YouTube when she made the music video “I’m F*cking Matt Damon.” And in 2010 she raised hackles during a TED Talk by riffing on the topic of terminally ill babies.

Silverman continues to stoke the viral fires via her Twitter feed and Jash network video channel. But We Are Miracles, airing November 23 on HBO, gets back to basics: Silverman cracks jokes in a tiny Los Angeles night club for an audience of 39.

In a Q & A with Co.Create, Silverman talks about what it takes to create a killer stand-up routine.

Co.Create: We Are Miracles weaves together edgy, personal storytelling with spot-on social commentary. How do you come up with this stuff?

Sarah Silverman: Ha–I don’t know. I don’t plan out what I want to talk about when writing material. I write whatever makes me laugh, whatever I’m spending most of my time thinking about and this special is a product of those things. Lots of inspiration from my own therapy to watching shitty TV.

Your jokes are really well constructed. How do you tighten up the material to the point where people laugh when they’re supposed to laugh?