DIY Is Giving Kids The Tools To Be Creative, One Internet Challenge At A Time

Kids these days. Spending all their time on their phones, tweeting nonsense and taking selfies. But what if the old curmudgeons in our society aren’t right? What if kids are actually using the Internet to better themselves? The ones on DIY.org , a site that gives kids challenges to help them learn new skills, certainly are.

In this video, part of a series that Collaborative Fund (who we’ve worked with before) has commissioned about some of their portfolio companies, cofounders Isiah Saxton and Zach Klein explain how DIY is helping to activate kids’ abilities and imaginations.

The site works by picking a theme and then using it to help kids expand their skills: “For the wind-engineer skill, the first challenge is to make a kite,” says Saxton. “The final challenge might be make a wind turbine. We structure the challenges so that we go from something that you can dabble in during the afternoon to something that is actually like a thesis project.”

The idea is that the Internet can be a place where kids get empowered, rather than just waste time. Says Klein: “I felt that there was an opportunity to create a new organization that inspired kids and treated kids like adults and gave them responsibility and gave them lots of tools to be powerful and creative.”