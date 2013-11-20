Watch The New Muppets Movie Trailer–You’ll Be Glad You Did

There was a 12-year gap between the most recent theatrically released Muppet movie, 2011’s The Muppets, and the film that preceded it. Thankfully, fans of Kermit, Fozzie, and the gang will not have to wait nearly as long for the next installment in the lives of their felt heroes: The forthcoming Muppets Most Wanted hits theaters next spring, and based on this new trailer, it looks downright delightful.





Where The Muppets was something of a reboot, focusing on introducing the characters to a new audience and explaining the gap since their last theatrical appearance, Muppets Most Wanted is set up as a classic Muppet adventure–with a villain as diabolical as Ricky Gervais in place as “Dominic Badguy” (it’s French). Tina Fey also stars as a Russian gulag officer tasked with imprisoning Kermit the Frog in a case of mistaken identity, while the seldom-utilized Muppet Sam the Eagle seems to feature fairly prominently. All of which is cause for celebration, as the very existence of a new Muppet movie is proof that Earth is not a cold, dead place.