The Job Interview Research You Didn’t Know You Needed To Do

When Katie Douthwaite finished her degree in management, her heart was dead set on a dream job: “to head up a bakery.” Her eyes soon fell upon a posting for a general manager at a cupcake shop in Atlanta. She “jumped at the chance,” she shares on the Daily Muse , for her confectionery career was so close she could taste it.

By the time she got to the interview, she was already sweet on the gig:

I arrived at the interview with stars in my eyes, laser-focused on the ultimate outcome: Impress my interviewer and land the job. I nodded enthusiastically to everything she said, remembered all my scripted answers, and asked a couple obligatory questions at the end.

While for many people, sticking to a script may make you sound like a robot, clearly it worked well for Douthwaite, as she soon landed the job. But she did neglect one crucial step: asking the “questions that would actually help me evaluate if the role was a good fit for me.”

Looking back on the experience, Douthwaite adopts a frosty tone: For less than a year after landing her “dream job” she was looking for the next gig.

What could have prevented such a conundrum? If she would have asked deeper questions about the company itself and what it would be like to work there. As we’ve talked about before, a job interview is like a date in that it’s two people at a table trying to figure each other out.

But joining a company is much different than becoming part of a couple, because when you join a company, you’re now entering into a whole web of relationships–and those relationships are going to shape your working life.

So how can we get a little more context out of interviews?