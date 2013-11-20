10 Of The Most Popular IFTTT Recipes For Google Glass

Since explorers first got their hands on Google Glass, a number of unique use cases have popped up, including eye exams and emergency personnel communication . One new integration will further open the realm of possibilities for Google Glass: IFTTT .

Short for If This Then That, the San Francisco startup has become a key player in the Internet of Things movement. The latest addition of a Google Glass channel enables owners of the head-mounted display to get notifications on their face the moment an event happens. We took a peek at the Google Glass recipes out there and found 10 popular ones (as well as a few bonuses) to highlight.

Rain tomorrow? IFTTT’s most popular Glass recipe will let you know in advance.

Similarly, this recipe will give you tomorrow’s forecast at sunset each day.

One of the most useful recipes using Glass, this one lets you know when the shipping status for a package you’re expecting has changed.

Wondering when your friend will post last weekend’s party pics on Facebook? Get notified instantly on your face.

Wish Google and iOS played better together? This recipe sends Glass iOS reminder notifications.