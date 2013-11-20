advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Leap Motion’s “Free Form” App Lets You Sculpt In Mid-Air

Leap Motion’s “Free Form” App Lets You Sculpt In Mid-Air
[Image: Leap Motion]
By Anya Kamenetz1 minute Read

Today the creators of Leap Motion, the space-age hover controller for your laptop, unveiled Free Form, a free desktop application that lets you sculpt objects in midair, like some kind of magic 3-D Play-Doh.

Designs created this way will be printable on a 3-D printer. We also got a tease of the next generation of the software, which will be even more precise in its gesture tracking and sensing. It will be able to understand the engineering of the human hand to detect motions like a “pinch,” for example.

Motion tracking and 3-D printing are two of the biggest trends in technology. Can combining them take the Leap Motion from curiosity to must-have?

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life