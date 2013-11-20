A Brief Manifesto For Misfit Entrepreneurs

“Are you a real journalist?” asked the editor on the other end of the line. “Is this what you do?” It should have been a routine call in my role with the journalism nonprofit Student Reporter , but this woman had smelled my lack of experience in the industry and balked at our paid syndication proposal. “What’s your background?” she pressed.

At that time, I was an Engineering and Business Strategy graduate research assistant at the University of Michigan, doing work in corporate sustainability strategy; my previous life before that being spent mostly in nanotechnology laboratories (“cleanrooms”), researching and developing technologies for biofuel applications. For her, journalism sounded like an “extracurricular” interest of mine. Is that such a bad thing?

Today, I work on Student Reporter professionally, and we’re on track to incorporate as a business news outlet for young people, leveraging our global network of experimental newsrooms. I’m here because I am passionate about entrepreneurship and industry transformations–especially those that are disrupted by technology and driven by altruism–and because I want to take an entrepreneurial role in the transformation, something no job I had interviewed for seemed to offer.

I am certainly not alone in making an entrepreneurial career move into a new field: more than half of entrepreneurs start businesses in industries other than those in which they had previously been working. This phenomenon has been studied and written about extensively, from academic literature, to passionate entrepreneurs’ stories we see regularly on the New York Times bestsellers list.

As Noam Wasserman in his classic book Founder’s Dilemma, there are certainly disadvantages to changing industries: inexperience, lack of human and social capital, difficulty in transferring mental models developed in one industry, just to name a few. He says grimly:

Many of those founders like to believe that ignorance of the industry in which they are founding is a benefit because it leaves an opening for fresh thinking. This can be true, but the advantages of ignorance are often easily outweighed by the disadvantages of inexperience.

It is admittedly difficult to ignore these glaring disadvantages, and while “fresh thinking” sounds great as an anecdote of success for specific problems, it hardly seems to justify such industry or career changes. However, the ability to apply different frameworks to challenges, and being able to connect dots in a new (and maybe more rational) way is an important advantage that gets lost easily–especially when entrepreneurs get caught up in trying to build a narrative to justify their industry change. After all, innovation oftentimes happens at the fringes of academic disciplines and mainstream thinking.

How can a background in engineering, sciences and research can benefit an entrepreneur? One major boon is the scientific method. One of the most common advices that investors, mentors and more experienced entrepreneurs give to young entrepreneurs is customer or market validation: “test your product before you develop the entire thing”, then “don’t be afraid to pivot.”