advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

This Simple GIF Shows Why Public Transit Is Important

This Simple GIF Shows Why Public Transit Is Important
By Jennifer Miller1 minute Read

We’ll make this quick: Here’s a succinct demonstration of why public transportation is a more commute-friendly, everything-friendly option than individual cars. Imagine how much road rage the good people of Toronto would avoid if they all took Transit Commission streetcars.


advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life