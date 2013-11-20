See Channing Tatum Attempt Van Damme’s “Epic Split”

If imitation is the highest form of flattery, Jean-Claude Van Damme should feel pretty damn flattered. After the remarkably lithe and gracefully aging martial arts master went viral last week in a Volvo ad that you’ve probably seen by now, the spoofs soon followed. We were pretty sure the Rob Ford edition would ultimately be the best, but it turns out we were wrong.





Apparently, Channing Tatum felt compelled to attempt a similar stunt in the character of his role from the forthcoming 22 Jump Street. Well, either him, or someone at the studio in charge of such decisions. In any case, after a speech similar to Van Damme’s career summation up top, the camera pans out to reveal Channing’s undercover cop attempting to do an “epic split” of his own, albeit one whose actual epicness is debatable. Needless to say, it does not go as planned.

Get ready to have that damn Enya song stuck in your head a little longer.