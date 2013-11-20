LittleBits Gets $11.1 Million To Bring Its Lego-Like Electronics To Everyone

LittleBits , the maker of the popular, Lego-like electronics kits for home tinkerers, has bagged $11.1 million , which will go toward building out a platform that third-party partners can use to run their own LittleBits-compatible hardware.

LittleBits began its business by selling electronics kits with bits of lights, motors, and other parts that magnetically click together in thousands of combinations. It recently introduced a $149 DIY synthesizer kit in partnership with KORG, the legendary synth maker.

LittleBits founder Ayah Bdeir told us last year that “Everyone is creative and everyone is a techie.” That spirit is fueling the next stage of LittleBits’ growth as a company: By building its own platform that outside designers can build upon, LittleBits is furthering its mission to democratize the traditionally top-down electronics industry. LittleBits plans to take a revenue share of products that will run on its platform.

The company says it already has a number of partners in the science and tech industries who are developing for its platform, but won’t name them until the first products come out next year.