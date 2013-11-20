Lytro Gets $40 Million To Expand Its Amazing Camera Tech To More Gadgets

Lytro’s new cash comes from North Bridge Ventures, which probably senses the technology has a wide application and could earn some serious revenue. According to Mashable, the company declines to say how many of its flagship cameras it’s actually sold, but its CEO says the figure is 20% more than had been originally expected.

Aside form having the potential to change the way smartphone and video cameras work, Lytro’s imaging system could have powerful uses in medical and industrial imaging, where time, efficiency, and safety constraints can limit conventional photography.