The Simplest Way To Know What Everyone’s Doing At Work

We share so much on our digital streams and feeds that we often think another artfully filtered picture of lunch is what others are craving to see and “like.”

Yet the sharing ways of social media haven’t quite made it to the work world. So while your coworkers likely don’t want to see an Instagram of what you had for lunch, they probably wouldn’t mind knowing what you are working on post-sandwich.

One of the biggest challenges of knowledge work is its lack of visibility. Getting a clear picture of what’s going on in a collection of minds, including your own, is much more difficult than seeing the visible progress of constructing a house or assembling a physical product. And when you can’t see what you’re building together as a company, it takes extra time, effort, and work to manage problems, progress, and processes.

So how do you make the invisible visible?

Writing is such a commonplace act that its power as a tool in the modern workplace is often overlooked. You jot down a quick to-do list, you take notes at a meeting, you tap out responses to emails, and it seems like you’re writing all the time. Yet writing is also a discipline, a method of attaining quality, clear thinking.

For the incisive essayist and novelist Joan Didion, writing is actually part of the thought process. In a New York Review of Books essay, “Why I Write,” she explains–“I write entirely to find out what I’m thinking, what I’m looking at, what I see and what it means. What I want and what I fear.” That clear vision, deep thinking, and ability to articulate is also valuable in business, especially considering the inescapable buzzwords, superficiality, and nonsense that can end up ruling the workday.

Amazon’s Jeff Bezos relies on writing to hold effective meetings. Before discussion even begins, senior executives read six-page narrative memos in a half-hour “study hall.” Bezos told Charlie Rose in a 2012 interview, “When you have to write your ideas out in complete sentences and complete paragraphs, it forces a deeper clarity of thinking.” Writing with a narrative structure rather than relying on messaging by numbers or bullet points also pushes people to think through problems within a fuller context. That deeper clarity is then wholly communicated to the team, in stark contrast to the bite-size pieces of information sprinkled throughout a PowerPoint in a traditional corporate meeting, which Bezos deems “easy for the presenter but difficult for the audience.”