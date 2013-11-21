Vogue Explores Celebrity In The Digital Age With Original Shorts Starring Jessica Chastain And Kate Winslet

It’s typical these days for magazines to record behind-the-scenes videos at cover shoots, chronicling the process and allowing the famous folks being photographed to talk about the films, albums or whatever projects they are promoting at the moment.

But Vogue is now using its access to the top stars in the world to build out its content offering in a more creative way via Vogue Original Shorts, a series of scripted videos that combine the talents of emerging directors and Vogue cover subjects.





“We have the privilege here of being able to work with the most amazing actresses and all sorts of entertainers for our cover stories, and this is an opportunity to do something collaborative with them as opposed to just recording the behind-the-scenes of a video shoot,” says Sally Singer, Vogue’s creative digital director. “In other words, we’re not just recording a moment with them, we are actually engaging them in what they do best. If you get to work with the best actresses in the world, why not let them act and figure out a way to make something original?”

Vogue is officially announcing the Vogue Original Shorts series with the release of the short “Scripted Content,” starring Jessica Chastain, who is on the cover of the magazine’s December 2013 issue. Kate Winslet appeared in the first video of the series, “Best Actress of All Time,” released in October to coincide with her November 2013 cover turn.

Both shorts, directed by Matthew Frost, find the actresses playing themselves, coping with the challenges of celebrity in the digital age. While Winslet fears being caught Googling the phrase “Best Actress of All Time,” Chastain is seated on a park bench next to a fan who is texting his significant other about the close encounter.

These aren’t “fashion films,” as we’ve traditionally known them, by the way. Stories are being told, and there is tension and comedy at play in the cinematic shorts. “My film style is narrative,” says Frost, who once spoofed fashion films in a short titled Fashion Film starring Lizzy Caplan for the fashion brand Viva Vena! “I come from a narrative place of stories and real moments.”