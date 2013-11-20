The Making Of Bob Dylan’s Hypnotizing “Like A Rolling Stone” Interactive Video

If you haven’t seen the viral project yet, which by Wednesday morning had 1 million unique visitors, according to the company behind the magic, Interlude, watch it. Or at least part of it; it’s impossible to see the entire thing in one sitting. The clip features 60 distinct videos, each a reenactment of what looks like a very real television program re-dubbed with “Like a Rolling Stone.” As the song plays, viewers can flip through to the various shows, from Pawn Stars to The Price Is Right and see Chumlee Russell or Drew Carey lip-synching the song throughout an otherwise normal show. You can spend the entire six minute and thirteen seconds watching one station, like comedian Marc Maron’s, or flipping through all the channels, including a Vh1 Classics-style channel featuring Dylan himself. Unlike a standard video, it has depth.

Putting together the video, which included conceptualizing the scenes–each a reference to something–wrangling big-time stars, and recreating spot-on versions of popular shows, took a total of two months, director Vania Heymann told Fast Company. The hardest part was filming what adds up to about an hour and 15 minutes of total footage. “It wasn’t simple to mimic the style of each channel,” he said. “On one day we shot almost five channels. It was hard to move from one style to another style.” Luckily, none of the very excited celebs who make cameos had to learn the lyrics.

Creating the actual interactive, however, took minimal effort using Interlude’s proprietary technology, Treehouse, the “self-service authoring suite which lets you map, build, and publish seamless interactive videos.”

Before the Dylan video–which coincides with the release of Dylan’s new box set–the Israeli company had worked mostly in advertising, but had partnered with some musicians like Miranda Lambert, creating an interactive for her “Fastest Girl in Town” video. That one is also a choose-your-own-adventure type deal, letting viewers pick different views for the car-chase scene.





As “MTV kids” who used to come home with VHS tapes to record their favorite songs, Interlude’s founders have always wanted to expand further into the music video genre. The company started as a way for the founders, who were in a band, to make fun videos for themselves.