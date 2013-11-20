The Wearable Headset That Lets Nurses See Your Veins

While Google Glass may be occupying a lot of the spotlight on wearable tech at the moment, particularly when it comes to headsets, other companies are quietly innovating away in the same space. Evena Medical , for example, which today revealed hardware (based on Epson smart glasses) that lets nurses and medical technicians literally see through a patient’s skin to the vascular system underneath–in real time. The practical upshot of this innovation is one we can all applaud: Reduced pain from repeated attempts to locate a vein in your arm when nurses need to fit you with an IV or draw blood from your body.

Evena’s press release notes that about 40% of IV starts require several attempts to find and then accurately place a needle in a vein. That’s a lot of patient pain and extra time taken by medical staff whose time is already pressed. The whole point of the new Eyes-On Glasses System is that it can give medical professional a real time view of the veins beneath a patient’s skin in ways that the mere human eyes just can’t manage–no matter how expert they are. The headset, which is based on Epson’s existing Moverio headset, uses multispectral 3-D imaging, which means several cameras look at the patient’s skin from a number of angles using lots of wavelengths, some of which are beyond human vision–like infrared. The Evena system then overlays the vein data on the nurse’s view of the patient’s skin, so placing a needle accurately should be much simpler. Bonus: data on the procedure can be wirelessly sent to a patient’s hospital file.

This is said to be the first medical wearable tech system of its kind that, without any other hardware, can do this task easily at a patient’s bedside. It’s likely to hit hospitals in the Middle East, Europe and Asia first.