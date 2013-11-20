Tuna, Lil’ Bub And Other Celebrity Pets Say Adopt An Animal Superstar

If you’ve seen one too many commercials featuring the music of Sarah McLachlan and pictures of mournful, lamentable, probably-about-to-be euthanized animals, then Best Friends Animal Society feels your pain. They’re betting that the best way to convince people to adopt pets isn’t to make us pity them, but to show us how happy these animals can be when they find the right homes. Their new campaign is based on the premise that “you can’t buy a best friend,” and features jubilant Instagram feeds of famous adopted dogs and cats. And these adopted friends are so famous (Lil’ Bub has over 150,000 Instagram followers) that they are working as built-in earned media channels. The lineup includes: