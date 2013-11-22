The Girl Gamers Of PMS Clan Can Pwn You Any Time Of The Month

Even when it comes to gaming, they do everything bigger in Texas. Known for their LAN parties-cum-barbecue bashes, sisters Amber Dalton and Amy Brady used to host upwards of 32 gamers in an old Victorian in San Antonio to play Halo on four big-screen TVs and a 108-inch DLP projector.

When they were done being hospitable, the two would sit down with the guys, pick up a controller, and proceed to destroy every opponent. “We realized we had a talent for this,” Dalton told Fast Company. So she cofounded the female gaming group PMS Clan with Brady.

Amy Brady

Back when Microsoft introduced Xbox in 2001, 56k modem speeds were still commonplace, so bandwidth limited social gaming geographically. That meant when the sisters weren’t throwing LAN parties–ad hoc events where gamers would bring their own computers or consoles to play over a local area network–they could be found shooting fellow Texans online with the help of some tunnel software.

As twins, Dalton and Brady say they began competing in the womb. “I don’t think people realize how competitive it is, but when you’re being compared your entire life, that becomes ingrained in you,” Dalton said. That extended to school athletics, card games, and video games from Duck Hunt to Halo. Though the cofounders have stepped down from running PMS Clan’s day-to-day activities, they remain in an advisory capacity, and both work for video game companies: Dalton as marketing director for Twitch, a Justin.tv offshoot that livestreams game play, and Brady as an associate competition engagement manager for the game maker Ubisoft.

As women on Xbox’s platform, they were an anomaly, but this difference wasn’t apparent to fellow gamers, or even to themselves at first. In-game communication was crude back then, so players heard others only when their characters were in proximity. At one point, Brady recalled hearing a woman’s voice and approached this player, trying to get her attention while repeatedly asking if she was a girl. “And she kept killing me over and over again,” said Brady, who goes by Athena in the gaming world.

When the woman finally realized Brady wasn’t attacking, they headed to a virtual lobby to chat. The sisters found a new gaming ally, and the idea for creating a female clan was born. “We were smoking it,” said Dalton, who picked up the name AthenaTwin. “The excitement of finding other girls and forming a team of girls was cool. It wasn’t until later I realized there was more significance to creating a female group.”

The gang named itself the PMS Clan. It was succinct yet made clear these women were to be reckoned with. The letters originally stood for Psychotic Man Slayers, but about two years later, PMS began landing sponsors and getting flack for its name. It had also learned of a disbanded all-girl gaming group from the ’90s called Psycho Men Slayers, so it decided it was time for a name change. Pandora’s Mighty Soldiers they would call themselves from then on, and a storyline was crafted about Pandora’s Box and the soldiers who had to track down and return its evils.