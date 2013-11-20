Behind The Amazing “Beastie Girls” Debut Ad For GoldieBlox

It may walk the line of legality but considering the Beastie Boys had long disavowed the more sexist lyrics of their smash-hit major label debut Licensed to Ill, they might get a kick out of this.

For the first ad to promote its line of toys designed to “inspire the next generation of female engineers,” new toy brand GoldieBlox takes the catchy “Girls” and makes it something you wouldn’t actually mind your daughter using as a personal anthem.





In the spot directed by The Academy’s Sean Pecknold and shot over two days in early November, three little girls kick off an impressive Rube Goldberg machine created by Brett Doar, as the lyrics cheer on ditching the pink princess trap and embracing their brains. “Girls! To build a spaceship/Girls! To code a new app/Girls! To grow up knowing they can engineer that/Girls!”

The company was founded by Stanford engineer Debbie Sterling last year with a Kickstarter campaign to give young girls a toy option that was more R&D than Disney, and are now in the running for a free Super Bowl ad, funded by Intuit.

Sterling says the idea for the spot came out of a brainstorming lunch the company had a few months ago. “I made everyone watch that OK Go! video because it’s one of the coolest things I’ve ever seen and Rube Goldberg machines are just the epitome of how cool and fun engineering is.





“We just thought it would be really cool to make one out of toys and then we thought ‘Wouldn’t it be amazing if we could find the same people who made the machine for OK Go! video to make ours?’ We found out that Brett Doar was the guy to talk to and that we had a mutual friend and got in touch. It turns out he had seen me speak a few months ago at Google Zeitgeist and was a huge fan of GoldieBlox. So he agreed to work with us.”

When it came to a soundtrack, the GoldieBlox team were talking about all sorts of options, until someone piped in with the Beastie Boys’ “Girls.” “We’re all huge Beastie Boys fans so it was perfect, except the words are a bit mysogynist. That’s when we came up with the idea to make the lyrics all about girl power.”