This Real Life Version Of X-Ray Glasses Can See Through Your Skin

Evena Medical’s new Eyes-On Glasses System enables medical professionals to essentially peer underneath a patient’s skin in order to more easily locate veins for IV treatments.

[Images courtesy of Epson and Evena Medical]
By Austin Carr1 minute Read

Google Glass has received endless press coverage for its futuristic form factor and novel, consumer-friendly applications. The wearable computer, for example, allows users to see email and maps right from its heads-up display. But could a similar type of technology soon let users even see through skin?

That’s the promise of a new product launched today by Evena Medical, a Silicon Valley based imaging technology firm. Created in partnership with Epson, Evena’s new Eyes-On Glasses System enables medical professionals to essentially peer underneath a patient’s skin in order to more easily locate veins for IV treatments. The product, Evena boasted today in a statement, is “one of the first healthcare applications of smart glasses commercially available on a global scale.”

While it may sound a bit like the X-ray specs sold in the back of comic books, Evena’s Eyes-On system is a version of a proven vascular imaging technology. Eyes-On ports the tech into a head-mounted display, to better help nurses and other medical workers do vein detection. Rather than having to cart a system around, the new device is hands-free and “projects overlays of digital content onto the real-world in the center of the wearer’s field of view … enabling a seamless blend of the physical and digital worlds,” the company said in a statement.

What’s more, the device allows for digital storage, enabling nurses to document and share a patient’s vein patency throughout his or her hospital stay.

Epson Moverio BT-100

“Studies have shown that up to 40% of IV starts require multiple attempts to locate and access a vein, which not only wastes valuable nursing time but also delays therapy and causes patient discomfort and dissatisfaction,” said Evena CEO Frank Ball said in a statement. “With Evena’s Eyes-On Glasses, nurses can quickly and easily locate and access the best veins for each patient—even in challenging clinical environments.”

It’s a refreshing application of smart glass technology, and an impressive departure from the usual novelty applications that have been developed for products like Google Glass.

About the author

Austin Carr writes about design and technology for Fast Company magazine.

