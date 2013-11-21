Stop Obsessing About Productivity–Why Asana Embraces Mindfulness As A Business Model

Founded in 2009 by Facebook vets Dustin Moskovitz and Justin Rosenstein, enterprise collaboration software company Asana has grown mightily, with $38.5 million in venture funding, more than 50 employees, and a userbase of hundreds of thousands of teams (including Airbnb, Dropbox, Pinterest, Uber and Birchbox). Fittingly, the company takes its name from yoga: an Asana is a pose–one in which your body is both stable and active. As the founders explained to Fast Company, leading a mindful company takes a corresponding set of complementary qualities–and a lot more than raw productivity.

The below transcript has been condensed and edited.

Asana Software

The inhale and the exhale: it’s the balance of doing and being. I think there’s often the perception that if you want to be as effective in the world as possible, you should just constantly be working and constantly be executing and outputting.

But the problem with that is that we are humans, we’re not robots; we’re engaged in a creative endeavor that requires a lot of energy, and so if you’re constantly involved in the output–in the exhale–then you’ll run out of breath. You won’t have the ability to give your best to the work at hand.

Conversely, if you spend all of your time inhaling and just perfecting your processes or just resting, then obviously you’re not going to be able to be effective either. Many things at Asana come down to us finding the right balance–where we want to spend the right amount of time investing in ourselves, investing in our energy, investing in our processes, and then use that to have the full force available to us to be able to give our best to the work. Our attitude is that you’re constantly investing in your ability to produce and constantly looking at “how can I do this more efficiently? more effectively? more easily?” If you can get 1% more productive every day, then you’ll be 40 times as productive in a year.

Dustin Moskovitz

If we weren’t working on this company, if we retired, or if we were working on something else we’d still really believe in mindfulness. It’s as important for personal well-being and just being a good human as it for being a good company. It has this nice byproduct of increasing productivity but I think the real driver for us is personal well-being.

In fact we could an even stronger statement by asking: what is productivity? what is it that we are trying to produce?

I often see individuals or organizations that are trying to maximize the rate at which they are able to achieve some success metric without ever stopping and pausing and asking the question, is this the right metric to be maximizing in the first place? When people talk to us, they are often really interested in learning how you use mindfulness in order to be more productive, in order to get more code out or make more revenue with fewer people. There’s a lot of interesting stuff there that we can talk about for a long time, but for us, all of that is secondary to this more important thing–which is being mindful about what are you doing in the first place.