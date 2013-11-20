8 Amazing Condom Concepts That Actually Feel Good, Funded By The Gates Foundation

Condoms offer cheap, effective protection against sexually transmitted disease and unwanted pregnancy, and save lives every day. The problem is, many men don’t like wearing them. They believe condoms reduce sexual sensation, so choose to go unprotected, putting themselves and their partners at greater risk.

Back in March, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation issued a worldwide call for new condom concepts in an attempt to address this issue, and it was inundated with more than 500 applications, ranging from the seriously scientific to the deeply silly (like this slingshot applicator).

Below are the eight of 11 ideas the Foundation has chosen to go forward to Phase I of the process, each of which gets $100,000 for development. In 12 to 18 months time, it will make a further assessment, and award up to $1 million to projects it feels can make it to market (we’ll be surprised if it’s the one made from “bovine tendons” but you never know).





As well as improving sensation, the Gates Foundation also wanted solutions making “donning” condoms easier. That’s where Project Rapidom comes in. Developed by Kimbranox, a company in South Africa, this applicator lets men (or women) put on the rubber in one motion, opening the wrapper and applying the condom with minimal fuss.

Several of the concepts reduce the loving-distance between partners, for instance by thinning the condom wall and/or improving heat transfer. By incorporating graphene, a new super-strong, conductive material, Lakshminarayanan Ragupathy, from HLL Lifecare, in India, hopes to do both, creating a thinner, warmer product.





A team from University of Oregon promises “Ultrathin Adaptable Condoms for Enhanced Sensitivity.” The concept calls for elastomeric (elastic) materials that shape-shift when exposed to body temperature “thereby improving tactility and enhancing sensitivity.”

The Cambridge Design Partnership, in the U.K., plans to develop the “Dynamic, Universal Fit, Low Cost Condom.” Its submission describes a product that has “multiple polymers with a specific geometry that cause the condom to gently tighten during intercourse.” Which certainly sounds intriguing.