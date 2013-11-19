advertisement
Rdio Lays Off 20% Of Its Staff

By Christina Chaey1 minute Read

Rdio, the streaming music service and Spotify competitor, has confirmed a round of layoffs across the company that allegedly affected 35 employees, or roughly 20% of its staff. Rdio says the layoffs will help to “improve its cost structure and ensure a scalable business model for the long-term.”

The streaming service, cofounded by Skype cocreators Janus Friis and Niklas Zennström, earlier this year launched Vdio, a subscription service for movies and TV shows. The company has raised $17.5 million to date.

