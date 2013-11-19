The Xbox One Will Launch Without Twitch Integration

In anticipation of the Xbox One launch Thursday, Twitch wrote a blog post about features to expect with its integration. But it left out one crucial detail: Twitch won’t actually arrive on the Xbox One until next year.

“We know the ability to instantly broadcast gameplay is something the gaming community is excited about, and we are too,” reads a statement from Microsoft. “We are working to ensure the initial Twitch on Xbox One broadcasting experience meets the expectations of the Twitch community, so while this feature won’t be available right away, we’ll let you know as soon as it is ready. Our goal is to deliver it during the first part of 2014.”

A representative from Twitch, an offshoot of Justin.tv that focuses on broadcasting live gameplay, sent out an email following the news: “While both companies [PlayStation and Xbox] control the roadmaps of their integrations and updates, we are pleased with their initial offerings and excited about what’s coming next.” Twitch has seen explosive growth among gamers since its creation in 2011, and it is playing a key role in the PlayStation 4’s social strategy. Looks like Xbox fans will have to wait until next year before they can earn a Hipster achievement on the platform.