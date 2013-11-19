Finally, A Way Everyone Can Keep Their Data From the NSA

Ever since Edward Snowden’s revelations about NSA snooping this summer, the general public has begun to take an interest in the privacy of their data. Whether its Gmail, Dropbox, or iCloud, consumer services have collaborated with the NSA to install backdoors to user data and introduce weaknesses into encryption systems . Tools like Owncloud provide safer alternatives, but you have to run your own server, configuring a LAMP stack and setting up port forwarding–a lot of overhead.

A new project called arkOS may finally bring private, secure, self-hosted cloud services to the masses. Led by an ambitious 23-year-old developer named Jacob Cook, arkOS is an open-source operating system that is currently being developed for the Raspberry Pi. The $35 credit-card sized computer is a perfect device for affordable home server hardware that is within reach for the everyday Internet user. (And we already know that the Pi is up to the challenge of functioning as a home server.)

Cook originally had the idea for arkOS after Google Reader, the popular RSS aggregator, shut down. Back then, he thought it was important for users to be able to run their own comparable services independent of corporations.

“I think that the idea of decentralizing infrastructure and getting people to be more self-reliant when it comes to hosting their own data is very beneficial to society,” he says.

But things really kicked into gear after Edward Snowden blew the whistle on the NSA’s far-reaching surveillance program.

“When the Snowden revelations started this project took on a new urgency and a new emphasis on being free because of all the things we know now about the access the NSA and the GCHQ have. Centralized infrastructure by definition makes that kind of access easier.”

By far the biggest roadblock to decentralizing the infrastructure of the Internet is that the tools to run your own server require significant technical know-how. Cook is a self-taught sysadmin and built his first PC when he was six years old. Shortly thereafter he began experimenting with Linux and building websites. That means he’s one of the few 23-year-olds alive who has firsthand experience of the Internet when Netscape Navigator was ascendant.