These Sprint Smartphones Can Now Get Free Talk, Text, And Data Thanks To FreedomPop

FreedomPop’s crazy new phone plan , which debuted in October, gave you 500 MB of data, 500 text messages, and 200 voice minutes for one low price–free. But if you wanted a taste of that free goodness, you were stuck with a crummy, $99 HTC Evo Design.

Well, all that is about to change. Starting today, FreedomPop will allow you to activate any compatible Sprint phone you have lying around on this free plan under its Bring Your Own Phone program. It’s limited to 10 phones for now, but the aim is to bring it to all Sprint phones–including the iPhone.

If you have any of the following devices lying around, head over to FreedomPop’s activation page and grab the goodies.