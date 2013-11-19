Time to Musk Up And Win A New Dodge Truck For Touching Ron Burgundy

Back in the 1980s, Patterson Nissan in Longview, Texas, became notorious for its annual “ Hands on a Hardbody ” contest, in which people would compete for a new truck by seeing who could stand the longest with their hand on the vehicle. A decade earlier, a fictional television broadcast news legend was taking hold of the world’s imagination.





Now the two are coming together with a touchy-feely contest for the upcoming Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues. Here, Dodge and Wieden+Kennedy Portland have taken the already epic cross-promo situation they’ve created and added some hardbody magic (but, y’know, with less toothless people, suicide and show tunes).





“Hands On Ron Burgundy” challenges you to use your cursor to “touch” Burgundy the most in a single session time, between November 19th and 25th, to win the grand prize of a new 2014 Dodge Durango, or three trips for two to New York to attend the Anchorman 2 premiere.

By the beard of Zeus, that’s a lot of free glovebox space.