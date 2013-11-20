The Ultimate Calendar For Running A Business

Happy Black Friday! We’re taking the day to republish some of our most popular Wanted posts of the year. For a complete roundup, go here .–Eds.

Our 12-month, Gregorian calendar is helpful in many ways: it syncs with the Earth’s natural orbit of the sun, helps us describe the seasons, and gives us cultural idiosyncrasies like birthstones and the zodiac. Some businesses depend heavily on it. But take an entrepreneur launching a product, or a restaurant owner running a bistro: time is measured in terms of days it takes to finish a prototype and, for the chef, hours to serve fresh food.

“Clocks represent time as cyclical, typical calendars represent it as a grid, but the passing of time is continuous,” says Jeff Schwarting, who’s designed an alternative calendar. “It flows without interruption, without page-breaks, and without repeating itself.”





Schwarting’s linear calendar looks and feels like a white board–which is exactly where the idea came from. At Schwarting’s former company (which manufactured and distributed daily planners) he and his team would create a timeline on a white board, at the start of new projects. “It’s extremely useful, because it allows everyone to see–literally see–how much time we have between each milestone and until the end of the project,” he tells Co.Design.

The portable version comes on poster stock, and stretches out to about 6 feet. What it lacks in the quirky typography and colorful pizzazz seen on some variations of the linear calendar, it makes up for in straightforwardness. As Schwarting puts it, it’s “a single, uninterrupted timeline.”

Get one, and get started on 2014. The calendars are $35 each, and can be found here.