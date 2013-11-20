Emoji Major No. 15: Emoji Major, Emoji Mayor Rob Ford

You can’t write this stuff. You really can’t. Rob Ford, now affectionately known as The Crack Smoking Mayor of Toronto, link-bait incarnate, is a gift to journalists, comics, Canada-mockers, and to the whole Internet, really.

In case you missed it, the elected official recently:

Got busted smoking crack on video. Denied smoking crack. Admitted to smoking crack because he was in “one of [his] drunken stupors.” Stumbled around trashed, violently, and incoherently ranting about killing an unknown person–on video. Consorted with prostitutes. Possibly did lines of coke in a restaurant. Gave an extremely sexually explicit press conference. Said he was sorry. Refused to take a leave of absence. Signed bobble head dolls of himself. AND has a “Hockey Night with Mayor Rob Ford” playlist on Songza featuring AC/DC, Kiss, and David Bowie.

Here’s what perhaps hasn’t yet come forth: Rob Ford, The Crack Smoking Mayor of Toronto, is an emoji. To begin with, he looks like an emoji: He has no neck, little hair, and his face is a circle and often red. This guy as the angry red face is one of the most accurate emoji castings conceivable.

And then there’s the fact that he’s not only a ridiculous person, but also a huge, pink sweaty person with a broad face and a round nose, which makes him all the more cartoonish and tempting to cast as a pig.

Plus, so many opportunities for symbolic expletive replacements! And so many incredible quotes! This guys is a well of quips that make you go:



