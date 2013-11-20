HowAboutWe For Couples Fans The Flames After The Match Is Made

What happens when you build a business model on helping singles find their true love and you have an excellent success rate? You could showcase your smiling mug (smug?) on TV commercials touting how your algorithms are the reason thousands of people met their future mate. Or you could aim for a whole new market.

HowAboutWe cofounders Brian Schechter and Aaron Schildkrout chose the latter. They effectively turned the paradox of matchmaking into a business advantage when they started a dedicated site for those already paired off, appropriately named HowAboutWe for Couples. In their case, it just made good sense.





“We had always focused on bringing online dating offline,” Schildkrout tells Fast Company. The former schoolteachers originally recognized that online dating was plagued by a number of problems. “All the sites are designed to keep users chatting, poking, and endlessly searching profiles online,” he observes. “Our purpose was to connect people in the real world.”

And they did. HowAboutWe’s original iteration allowed users to browse or propose dates based on profiles of people who intrigued them, paying only when they planned to actually meet up. The ranks quickly swelled to over a million users. Though many loved the experience, they could no longer use the platform, explains Schildkrout, once they met someone amazing.

Schildkrout (one half of a happy couple himself–though he admits he can’t credit HowAboutWe) knew that dating didn’t end there. “Couples go on thousands of dates in the course of their relationship,” he observes. Recent studies bear out the positive effects of date nights for established couples. The National Marriage Project found that married men and women who go on a date at least once a week were 3.5 times more likely to report being “very happy” in their marriages, compared with those spending less alone time with their mates, not to mention that they’re less likely to get divorced.

Of course, even with the best intentions, a special night out can often resemble a regular old night in. Think Thai takeout and a string of DVR’d episodes of Homeland, a routine likely to inspire a quick retreat to bed–and not because anyone is feeling particularly randy. Enter big data.

In the wake of couples taking off to live happily ever after, HowAboutWe did amass a sizable database of ideas for excursions–to the tune of more than 2.5 million dates posted over the course of four years. Not just any dinner and movie, Schildkrout is quick to point out. “There are millions posted by people who have been really thinking about what makes a great first date.”