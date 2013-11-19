Create The Seasonal Horror Of Your Dreams With Coke Zero’s Holiday Sweater Generator

As Christmas approaches the idea of “sweater weather” takes on a particularly festive meaning. Forget the classic wooly cable knits. It’s time for the gloriously gaudy Christmas sweater, that time-honored tradition of displaying holiday cheer on your brightly colored, overly patterned, synthetic sleeve.

To help those with a taste for the tacky, Coke Zero has launched the Sweater Generator, created by agency Droga5 with interactive production by Royale. No longer do sweater enthusiasts have to rely on thrift store racks for their merry finds. Instead, they’re able to create their very own wearable expressions of yuletide cheer.





Starting today, festive fashionistas can design their very own holiday sweater at Sweatergenerator.com, choosing every element, from the cut, color, pattern, icons and background. Love ninjas? Well, suit up with a row of merry men in black. Adore kittens? Place one on each sleeve for instant adorableness. Find the combination of cacti and polar bears irresistible? No problem. The unholy combinations of joyful junk are seemingly endless.

Once users have created their own seasonal masterpiece, it’s up to site visitors to up-vote the best creations. Sweater designers are encouraged to drum up support with the #sweatergenerator hashtag. Then, on December 1, the 100 sweaters with the most votes will be handcrafted (by loving machines) and sent to their creators. Just in time for holiday party season.