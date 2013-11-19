This Professional Pot-Sniffing Device Is Being Used To Smell Test Gates-Funded Toilets

“All of the sudden people learn about your product because someone talks about pot, and everybody listens,” says Mike McGinley, lab director at St. Croix Sensory . We were discussing the company’s signature professional-grade smell detection tool, the Nasal Ranger. He seemed resigned that this would be the reality.

When he first learned that the Nasal Ranger was making the rounds on the Internet last week for helping Denver officials investigate secondhand pot-smoke nuisance complaints, McGinley laughed. Then he and his family of environmental engineers and teachers did what they always did when the Nasal Ranger popped up in the news–they buckled down and prepared for the barrage of phone calls at their St. Croix, Minnesota headquarters.





The Nasal Ranger has that effect on people every few years, explains McGinley. Shaped like a loudspeaker for your nose, the Nasal Ranger, or “odor scope,” calculates the “dilution-to-threshold” (D/T) ratio of the smell in question. If the D/T shows that the number of dilutions of filtered air needed to make the smell go away is bigger than the legal limit–in Denver’s case, a 7-1 ratio–the local Department of Environmental Protection can issue a violation for secondhand smoke breaking the city’s odor law.

But the Nasal Ranger is more than just an odor-detecting narc–or, in many cases, scientific justification to dismiss NIMBY complaints of smells that barely register. The Nasal Ranger has been in action for more than a decade, and today, researchers funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation are also using the Nasal Ranger to test improved toilet designs in India and Ghana.

The McGinleys have been in the business of field olfactometry since the ‘70s, when environmental engineer Charles McGinley (Mike McGinley’s father) started his own consulting business for companies looking to improve their industrial smells. Most sensory engineers up until that point had relied on something called the Scentometer, a similar device with two glass tubes with bulbs on the end that go up the user’s nostrils, invented in 1958. The Nasal Ranger, however, uses a soft nasal mask and a flow sensor that can tell users when they need to sniff harder. It was released in 2002.

Since then, the device has been used by different landfill companies, animal agriculture sites, municipalities with odor rules, and citizen groups protesting smells. But in early 2014, the Nasal Ranger will make an appearance in India, where the Gates Foundation is helping fund the design of 119 urban community toilets.





In 2007, the Gates Foundation commissioned the Potty Project, a sanitation research initiative that took place in five Indian cities between 2010 and 2011. Today, the Foundation has extended the Potty Project into Project Sammaan, which is working towards implementing Potty Project designs in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, two cities in eastern India heavily damaged by the recent Cyclone Phailan.